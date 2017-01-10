Breaking: Ali Ndume removed as Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan takes over

The Senate on Tuesday, received a letter from APC Caucus removing Senator Ali Ndume as its Leader. Senator Ali Ndume is the senator representing Borno South in the Senate. Senator Ahmed Lawan was however announced as the new caucus Leader.

Details soon….

