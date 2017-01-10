Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Ali Ndume removed as Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan takes over

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Senate on Tuesday, received a letter from APC Caucus removing Senator Ali Ndume as its Leader. Senator Ali Ndume is the senator representing Borno South in the Senate. Senator Ahmed Lawan was however announced as the new caucus Leader.

The post Breaking: Ali Ndume removed as Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan takes over appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

