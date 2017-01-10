Breaking: Ali Ndume removed as Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan takes over
The Senate on Tuesday, received a letter from APC Caucus removing Senator Ali Ndume as its Leader. Senator Ali Ndume is the senator representing Borno South in the Senate. Senator Ahmed Lawan was however announced as the new caucus Leader.
Details soon….
The post Breaking: Ali Ndume removed as Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan takes over appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG