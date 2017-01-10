BREAKING: Ali Ndume removed as Senate Leader
The in-house crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may have taken another turn as the party caucus in the Senate has removed the Senate Leader, Ali Ndume (Borno South). In a letter which was transmitted to the Senate on Tuesday, the APC caucus forwarded the name of Senator Ahmed Lawal (Yobe North) as […]
