BREAKING: Ali Ndume removed as Senate Leader

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

ALi ndume

The in-house crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may have taken another turn as the party caucus in the Senate has removed the Senate Leader, Ali Ndume (Borno South). In a letter which was transmitted to the Senate on Tuesday, the APC caucus forwarded the name of Senator Ahmed Lawal (Yobe North) as […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

