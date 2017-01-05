Breaking: Another Chibok girl, Rakiya Abubakar, baby rescued by troops

Another Chibok girl,Rakiya Abubakar and her baby have been reportedly rescued by troops of 27 Brigade around Alagarno area near Ajigin in Damboa LGA.

Rakiya who was found near Sambisa Forest has brought to a total of 29 out of the over 200 Chibok school girls abducted by the Islamist Boko Haram terrorist group in 2014.

Details soon…

