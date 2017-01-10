BREAKING: APC Legislators Remove Ali Ndume As Senate Leader

The internal crisis within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may have taken another dimension as its legislators in the Senate have removed Ali Ndume (Borno South) as their leader.

Ndume’s removal was conveyed by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who read a letter sent to him by the caucus.

In the letter, which was transmitted to the Senate on Tuesday, the APC caucus forwarded the name of Senator Ahmed Lawal (Yobe North) as the new Senate Leader.

The APC caucus also said the decision was arrived at during the party’s meeting on Monday, January 9, 2017.

Speaking to pressmen after the Senate’s plenary, Mr. Ndume said the decision of the caucus to remove him as leader came as a surprise to him.

He said he was oblivious of what led to the decision or where the meeting was held to remove him.

Ndume’s predicament may not be unconnected to the indictment of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and the rejection of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC Chairman by the Senate.

Ndume had claimed the Senate neither rejected nor indicted the officials, prompting a counter reaction by the Senate’s spokesperson, Aliyu Abdullahi.

With this, the Senate President may announce Mr. Lawan as the new Senate Leader at the next sitting of the legislators.

