Breaking: Buhari, ECOWAS presidents in crucial meeting over Gambia’s Jammeh’s fate

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-The meeting of West African leaders aimed at resolving the brewing political impasse in the Gambia is currently ongoing at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari who is chairing the meeting as Chief Mediator of the mediatory panel appointed by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS is being joined by his co-Mediator and immediate past President of Ghana, John Mahama.

Other key members of the panel who were present included the Liberian and Senegalese presidents.

The meeting is expected to reach a compromise on how to effect a successful transition of power from the outgoing President Yahya Jammeh who has vowed not to leave office for the winner of the December 1, 2016 presidential election, Adama Barrow.

