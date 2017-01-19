Breaking: Buhari embarks on vacation – The Eagle Online
Breaking: Buhari embarks on vacation
President Muhammadu Buhari has informed the Senate of his intention to embark on 10 days working leave from January 23 to February 6. Acc ording to the letter to the Senate, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will act as the President of Federal …
