Breaking: Buhari sacks Obazee, Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate removal and the replacement of the Executive Secretary and the reconstitution of the board of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRN). He has appointed a Chairman and a new Executive Secretary for the council. This was contained in a statement signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President(Media and Publicity) on January 9, 2017.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

