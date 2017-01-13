BREAKING: Court Convicts Fuel Subsidy Suspects – SaharaReporters.com

Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Court Convicts Fuel Subsidy Suspects

BREAKING: Court Convicts Fuel Subsidy Suspects
A Lagos High Court has convicted Walter Wagbatsoma, Adaoha Ugo-Nnadi, and their company Ontario Oil and Gas on an eight count amended charge of fuel subsidy fraud. The defendants were found guilty on each of the eight counts. The third defendant …

