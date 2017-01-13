BREAKING: Court Convicts Fuel Subsidy Suspects – SaharaReporters.com
SaharaReporters.com
BREAKING: Court Convicts Fuel Subsidy Suspects
SaharaReporters.com
A Lagos High Court has convicted Walter Wagbatsoma, Adaoha Ugo-Nnadi, and their company Ontario Oil and Gas on an eight count amended charge of fuel subsidy fraud. The defendants were found guilty on each of the eight counts. The third defendant …
