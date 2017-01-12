Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Court suspends Nnamdi Kanu’s secret trial

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News

Nnamdi Kanu6

An Abuja Federal High Court, on Thursday suspended the secret trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, till further notice. Justice Binta Nyako made the pronouncement following a prima facie suit filed by Kanu’s counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor challenging the veracity of the charges leveled against them. Shortly after his introduction, Ejiofor […]

