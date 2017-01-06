Diezani to forfeit $153m to FG, court orders – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Business


Diezani to forfeit $153m to FG, court orders
A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, ordered the temporary forfeiture of the sum of $153,310,000, which a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, allegedly siphoned from the Nigerian National Petroleum …
