BREAKING: Dog bites Gambia’s President-elect, Barrow’s son to death

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The eight-year-old son of Gambian President-elect, Adama Barrow is dead. Adama died after being bitten by a dog. According to reports, the boy died on the way to the hospital on Sunday in Manjai near the Gambian capital, Banjul. Meanwhile, Barrow has fled to neighbouring Senegal ahead of his inauguration. He is expected to remain […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

