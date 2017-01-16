BREAKING: Dog bites Gambia’s President-elect, Barrow’s son to death
The eight-year-old son of Gambian President-elect, Adama Barrow is dead. Adama died after being bitten by a dog. According to reports, the boy died on the way to the hospital on Sunday in Manjai near the Gambian capital, Banjul. Meanwhile, Barrow has fled to neighbouring Senegal ahead of his inauguration. He is expected to remain […]
BREAKING: Dog bites Gambia’s President-elect, Barrow’s son to death
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG