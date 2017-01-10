Breaking: FIFA approves 48 team World Cup for 2026

FIFA’s ruling council on Tuesday unanimously approved an expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams in 2026, with a format of 16 groups of three nations.

“The FIFA Council unanimously decided on a 48-team #WorldCup as of 2026: 16 groups of 3 teams,” a tweet from FIFA’s official account said.

The post Breaking: FIFA approves 48 team World Cup for 2026 appeared first on Vanguard News.

