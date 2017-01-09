BREAKING: FIFA reveals 2016 Pro XI – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Sports


FIFA has announced its 2016 best eleven called the FIFA Pro XI and it has some shocking omissions. The most obvious are Gianluigi Buffon in goal and Antoine Griezmann in attack as he is replaced by Luis Suarez. BREAKING: FIFA reveals 2016 Pro XI.
