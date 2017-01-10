Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Former information minister, Nnia Nwodo emerges Ohanaeze President-General

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

image

It was dramatic on Tuesday as former information minister, Chief Nnia Nwodo emerged the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide. Other contestants for the position included a law Professor, Simon Ortuanya, ‎Former Vice Chancelllor, Prof. Chiweyite Ejike and Chief Joel Ifeanyi Ezugwu. However, before voting commenced, Ezugwu and Ortuanya announced their decision to step down for […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

BREAKING: Former information minister, Nnia Nwodo emerges Ohanaeze President-General

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.