BREAKING: Former information minister, Nnia Nwodo emerges Ohanaeze President-General
It was dramatic on Tuesday as former information minister, Chief Nnia Nwodo emerged the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide. Other contestants for the position included a law Professor, Simon Ortuanya, Former Vice Chancelllor, Prof. Chiweyite Ejike and Chief Joel Ifeanyi Ezugwu. However, before voting commenced, Ezugwu and Ortuanya announced their decision to step down for […]
