BREAKING! Gambia Outgoing President, Yahya Jammeh Gets Three-Month Tenure Extension
The Gambia’s National Assembly has adopted a resolution to allow President Yahya Jammeh to stay in power for three more months, starting from Wednesday.
According to Reuters reports, this announcement was made by state television.
Jammeh had declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, just days before he was due to step down, with British and Dutch travel agencies scrambling to evacuate thousands of tourists on Wednesday.
Jammeh, who has ruled The Gambia for 22 years, initially acknowledged opponent Adama Barrow as the winner of elections in December, but later rejected the ballot count as flawed and lodged a complaint with the country’s Supreme Court.
Barrow was due to be inaugurated on Thursday.
The post BREAKING! Gambia Outgoing President, Yahya Jammeh Gets Three-Month Tenure Extension appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG