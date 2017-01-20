BREAKING! Goodluck Jonathan in Closed-door Meeting With Obasanjo
Former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Friday, paid a visit to his predecessor, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, at his ancestral home, Ibogun-Olaogun, Ogun State.
Nigerian Tribune reports that the duo were into a closed door meeting, which had in attendance former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and others.
More details later…
