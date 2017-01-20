Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: IPOB Trump solidarity rally turns violent, 11 feared dead [ PHOTO]

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The solidarity rally by the indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, for new US President, Donald Trump in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State has turned violent. Media and Publicity ‎secretary of IPOB, Mr. Emma Powerful, in a short message he sent to DAILY POST alleged that no fewer than 11 members of the pro-Biafra group have been shot […]

