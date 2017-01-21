BREAKING: Jammeh flees Gambia to Guinea‎ on exile

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Gambia, Politics | 0 comments

Former president of The Gambia, Yahyah Jammeh, has departed the country. Jammeh flew out on Saturday night with his family and he is believed to be on his way to Guinea, where he will be on exile. This follows Friday’s final peace move by Conde and Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, who persuaded him […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

