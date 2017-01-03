Jigawa Speaker impeached – Vanguard
Jigawa Speaker impeached
DUTSE—The Jigawa House of Assembly, yesterday, impeached its Speaker, Alhaji Idris Garba, and elected Alhaji Isa Idris of Gwaram constituency as the new Speaker. Clerk of the house, Alhaji Hussaini Ali, earlier announced that he received an …
