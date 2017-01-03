Pages Navigation Menu

Jigawa Speaker impeached – Vanguard

Jigawa Speaker impeached
Vanguard
DUTSE—The Jigawa House of Assembly, yesterday, impeached its Speaker, Alhaji Idris Garba, and elected Alhaji Isa Idris of Gwaram constituency as the new Speaker. Clerk of the house, Alhaji Hussaini Ali, earlier announced that he received an …
