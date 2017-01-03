BREAKING: Jigawa Assembly impeaches Speaker, elects replacement
Jigawa State House of Assembly has impeached its Speaker, Alhaji Idris Garba. It has also elected Alhaji Isa Idris of Gwaram Constituency as the new Speaker. Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Ahmed Garba presided over the sitting attended by 23 members. Alhaji Hussaini Ali earlier announced that he received an impeachment notice signed by 25 of the […]
BREAKING: Jigawa Assembly impeaches Speaker, elects replacement
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG