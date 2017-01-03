Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Jigawa Assembly impeaches Speaker, elects replacement

Posted on Jan 3, 2017

Jigawa State House of Assembly has impeached its Speaker, Alhaji Idris Garba. It has also elected Alhaji Isa Idris of Gwaram Constituency as the new Speaker. Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Ahmed Garba presided over the sitting attended by 23 members. Alhaji Hussaini Ali earlier announced that he received an impeachment notice signed by 25 of the […]

