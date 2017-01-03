BREAKING: Jigawa State House Of Assembly Speaker Impeached

The Jigawa State House of Assembly on Tuesday impeached its Speaker, Idris Garba, and elected Isa Idris of Gwaram Constituency as the new Speaker – making him the third speaker to lose his post in recent days across Nigeria.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Garba was removed by members of the house on Tuesday morning, in a sitting that was presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Garba, and attended by 23 members.

The Clerk of the house, Hussaini Ali, earlier announced that he received an impeachment notice signed by 25 of the 30 assembly members, and which he read on the floor of the house.

Mr. Ali disclosed that members of the assembly impeached the speaker due to alleged high handedness and abuse of power.

The Deputy Speaker read the impeachment notice on the floor of the house and confirmed the number of members that signed the notice.

Mr. Garba said that 25 of the 30-member assembly that endorsed the impeachment notice showed that it met the constitutional requirement of two third to impeach any of its principal officers.

“With this development, I hereby declare the seat of the Speaker vacant and a fresh election should be conducted to elect the new speaker,” he said.

Last week, Abia State House of Assembly impeached a speaker and the replacement resigned 24 hours after.

In Rivers State, the speaker also stepped down by ‘political arrangement’ for a new one.

The post BREAKING: Jigawa State House Of Assembly Speaker Impeached appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

