BREAKING: Mahrez, Oshoala Named African Players Of The Year

Algeria and Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez has been named the winner of the 2016 Glo-CAF African Player of the Year award.



Mahrez beat Gabon striker and last year’s winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to second place, while Senegal’s Saido Mane finished third.



Other winners at the ceremony in Abuja on Thursday night include Arsenal Ladies and Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala as Women’s Footballer of the Year, Uganda and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Dennis Onyango as Player of the Year based in Africa, and the Super Falcons as Women’s Team of the Year.



More details later…

