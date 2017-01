BREAKING! Many Feared Killed as Nigerian Military Jet Mistakenly Drops Bomb on IDP Camp

Several people are feared dead after a military plane mistakenly dropped a bomb inside the Rann IDP camp in Borno State.

The Rann IDP camp in Kala-balge Local Government Area caters for thousands of persons displaced by Boko Haram.

At least two people are feared dead from the incident and the injured included officials of the Doctors without Borders, MSF.

The military spokesperson, Rabe Abubakar, a brigadier general, confirmed the incident but explained that it was an error that the military deeply regretted.

He explained that soldiers got information of movement of Boko Haram members and deployed ground troops and air cover to tackle the terrorists.