BREAKING: MMM Nigeria returns 24 hours before promised date, warns media to stay away

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in MMM Nigeria, News | 0 comments

mmm

Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox (MMM) in Nigeria has announced that they are open for business, a day earlier than the promised date, January 14, 2017. A ‘freeze’ was put on the ponzi scheme in December 2016. A tweet from @MMMNigeriaHelp reads: “This is to officially inform you that MMM Nigeria is open for business a day […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

