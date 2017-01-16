Breaking News: Aladja and Ogbe-Ijo In fierce gun battle

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Despite the reconciliatory meetings held between the Aladja community in Urdu local Government and its Ogbe-Ijoh neighbours in Warri South West local government area, Both of Delta State, the two communities are said to have resumed fierce hostilities Sunday evening. The Delta State Government have been mediating betweenness the two communities to ensure peace and orderliness. Reports reaching us from various sources in the area said the two communities have been on each other’s throat with real fear that the crisis might degenerate and spread to Warri, a major commercial city in the State.

