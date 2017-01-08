Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking News: Ex- Niger governor Kure dies in Germany

Posted on Jan 8, 2017

A former Governor of Niger State, Engr. Abdulkadir Kure is dead.
According to a family source, Kure died in Germany where he went for medical treatment.
The source said Kure was flown abroad last week following a relapse of an undisclosed illness.
The deceased was a two-term governor of the state from 1999 to 2007.
He was also the 12th governor of the state and the third civilian governor after Emir Awwal Ibrahim(1979-1983) and Dr. Musa Inuwa( 1992-1993).

