Breaking News: Kaduna FA Chairman Abdulkadir is dead

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

The Kaduna State Football Association Chairman, Hon. Magaji Kapaka Abdulkadir ,who also doubles as Vice Chairman of NNL independent committee, is dead.
He died on Tuesday morning in a Lagos hospital after a protracted illness.

Details later…

