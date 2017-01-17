Breaking News: Kaduna FA Chairman Abdulkadir is dead

The Kaduna State Football Association Chairman, Hon. Magaji Kapaka Abdulkadir ,who also doubles as Vice Chairman of NNL independent committee, is dead.

He died on Tuesday morning in a Lagos hospital after a protracted illness.

Details later…

