BREAKING NEWS: Kenny Motsamai released – report – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
BREAKING NEWS: Kenny Motsamai released – report
Times LIVE
Former Pan Africanist Congress prisoner Kenny Motsamai has been released after spending 28 years in prison‚ eNCA reported. Save & Share. Tweet · Email · Print. Motsamai was a PAC prisoner arrested in 1989 for the murder of a traffic officer during a …
Kenny Motsamai's wife fasted and prayed for release that was not to be
Uncertainty clouds release of apartheid prisoner Motsamai
Confusion over Kenny Motsamai's release
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG