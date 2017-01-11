Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING NEWS: Kenny Motsamai released – report – Times LIVE

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
BREAKING NEWS: Kenny Motsamai released – report
Times LIVE
Former Pan Africanist Congress prisoner Kenny Motsamai has been released after spending 28 years in prison‚ eNCA reported. Save & Share. Tweet · Email · Print. Motsamai was a PAC prisoner arrested in 1989 for the murder of a traffic officer during a
Kenny Motsamai's wife fasted and prayed for release that was not to beDaily dispatch
Uncertainty clouds release of apartheid prisoner MotsamaiEyewitness News
Confusion over Kenny Motsamai's releaseIndependent Online
News24 –Citizen –Herald live –eNCA
all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.