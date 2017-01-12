Breaking: Nigeria improve in latest FIFA rankings – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Breaking: Nigeria improve in latest FIFA rankings
NAIJ.COM
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have started year 2017 on a high as the team moved one place to 50th on the latest FIFA rankings. Breaking: Nigeria improve in latest FIFA rankings. Super Eagles players celebrating a goal during a recent match. Nigeria …
FIFA Rankings: Nigeria starts 2017 among top 50 teams
India rise to best FIFA rankings in over a decade
FIFA Rankings: Nigeria Begins 2017 At 50th Position
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG