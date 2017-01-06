BREAKING: Nigeria Police dismiss 6 officers linked to Governor Wike

“They will be prosecuted under the Electoral Act to serve as deterrent to others,” the police said.

The post BREAKING: Nigeria Police dismiss 6 officers linked to Governor Wike appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

