BREAKING: Nigerian Senate Confirms Ayine As Auditor-General Of The Federation

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of Mr. Ayine Anthony Mkpe as the Auditor-General of the Federation.

In December 2016, Senate President Bukola Saraki had at its plenary session read a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari nominating Ayine for the position.

“The curriculum vitae of A. Ayine is hereby attached. I have accepted this recommendation and hereby present the nomination of Anthony Ayine for confirmation by the senate,” the letter from Buhari read.

During the deliberation of the report to confirm Ayine, Binta Garba, senator representing Yobe north, kicked against it by saying he was on level 14, and needed to be on level 17 to qualify as the auditor-general.

She further argued that Ayine was related to Winifred Oyo-Ita, head of service of the federation, and that this negated the principal of federal character.

In opposition to Garba, Godswill Akpabio, senate minority, stated that the lawmakers were not considering a promotion but a nomination.

“It is not a promotion, it is a nomination by Mr. President. It was advertised and he came out tops,” Akpabio said.

After much and careful deliberations, Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, put it to a voice vote, and Ayine was confirmed.

More details to be added as the story develops…

