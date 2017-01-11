BREAKING: Nigerian Senate confirms new Auditor-General of Federation
The last substantive Auditor-General, Samuel Ukura, was also appointed from outside the federal service.
The post BREAKING: Nigerian Senate confirms new Auditor-General of Federation appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG