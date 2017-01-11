Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Nigerian Senate confirms new Auditor-General of Federation

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian Senate

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The last substantive Auditor-General, Samuel Ukura, was also appointed from outside the federal service.

The post BREAKING: Nigerian Senate confirms new Auditor-General of Federation appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.