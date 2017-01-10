Breaking: Nnia Nwodo emerges President-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo – Vanguard
Vanguard
Breaking: Nnia Nwodo emerges President-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo
Vanguard
Former minister for Information, Chief Nnia Nwodo has emerged the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Nwodo polled 242 votes to beat his only remaining contender, Prof. Chiweyite Ejike who polled 13 votes. Prof. Chiweyite is the Former Vice …
