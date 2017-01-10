Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Breaking: Nnia Nwodo emerges President-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Breaking: Nnia Nwodo emerges President-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo
Vanguard
Former minister for Information, Chief Nnia Nwodo has emerged the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Nwodo polled 242 votes to beat his only remaining contender, Prof. Chiweyite Ejike who polled 13 votes. Prof. Chiweyite is the Former Vice …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.