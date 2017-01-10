Breaking: Nnia Nwodo emerges President-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Former minister for Information, Chief Nnia Nwodo has emerged the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Nwodo polled 242 votes to beat his only remaining contender, Prof. Chiweyite Ejike who polled 13 votes. Prof. Chiweyite is the Former Vice Chancelllor of then Anambra State University of Science and Technology, ASUTECH.

Those screened for the position included, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Commodore Alison Madueke (rtd), Prof. Chiwete Ejike, Dr. Simon Otuanya and Chief Joel Enugwu.

However, it was dramatic on Tuesday when, before voting commenced, Ezugwu and Ortuanya announced their decision to step down for Nwodo, describing him as a man of wisdom and competence and well qualified for the position.

It was equally gathered that former minister, Alison Madueke, who earlier purchased form for the position of President-General did not present himself for screening. It was learnt that he stepped down following pressures from some quarters.

Their withdrawal then saw Nwodo and Chiwete as the only contenders to the position to which Nwodo finally emerged winner. At the election held at the Ohanaeze Secretariat in Enugu, the seven Igbo speaking states, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Imo, Abia, Delta and Rivers, as well as other affiliate groups, including pro-Biafra groups, the MASSOB, and the IPOB participated with some number of delegates.

Before his election, Nwodo said he was ready to die for the cause of Ndigbo and assured of his readiness to entrench transparency and accountability in running the Ohanaeze affairs.

“I will not use this position to make money; if I am asked to die for you, I will do so”, he vowed. Nwodo equally pledged to hold a meeting with the IPOB and other pro-Biafra groups, stressing that “if we allow them to be killed on daily basis, their blood will be on our head.”

Some of the Igbo leaders present at the election included Former Senate President, Ken Nnamadi, Chief Emmanuel‎ Iwuanyanwu, former Governor Chief Okwesilieze Nwodo, traditional rulers, among others. Out of the 17 positions contested for, 13 were returned un-opposed.

The post Breaking: Nnia Nwodo emerges President-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

