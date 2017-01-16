BREAKING: NYSC Announces Date For 2016 Batch ‘B’ Stream ‘2’ Orientation Course | Check Date Here

NYSC 2016 BATCH ‘B’ (STREAM II) ORIENTATION COURSE COMMENCES 24TH JANUARY 2017

The NYSC Management wishes to inform prospective Corps members and other stakeholders that the 2016 Batch ‘B’ (Stream II) Orientation course will commence on Tuesday, 24th January, 2017.

The lineup of activities for the course is shown below:

Tue 24th – Wed 25th, Jan 2017- Registration/verification exercise Thursday, 26th January, 2017 – Swearing-in ceremony Monday, 13th February, 2017 – Closing ceremony

Prospective Corps members are advised to report to camp at the scheduled date as registration/verification will end at midnight of January 25, 2017.

All are also to note that original copies of academic credentials and other documents uploaded during the online registration MUST be presented on camp for physical verification.

In addition, all Prospective Corps members MUST present medical certificate from a government or military hospital showing their health status before they will be registered and admitted for the Orientation course.

Management wishes prospective Corps members safe journey to their respective camps as well as a successful Orientation course.

