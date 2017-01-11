Breaking: Obama’s 19-yr-old son makes rare appearance at DNC- Report – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Breaking: Obama's 19-yr-old son makes rare appearance at DNC- Report
Vanguard
CHARLOTTE, NC—The United States first family has turned more than a few heads at this week's Democratic National Convention, where the president, as he greets delegates and waves to crowds of supporters, is often accompanied not only by his wife and …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG