Breaking: Oshoala wins 2016 Glo-CAF Women’s Player of the Year Award

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala has won the 2016 Glo-CAF Women’s Player of the Year award.

Details Later…

The post Breaking: Oshoala wins 2016 Glo-CAF Women’s Player of the Year Award appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

