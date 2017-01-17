BREAKING! Panic as MMM Removes GH of Mavrodians

Over 92 hours since the ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox, MMM, announced its return and unfreezing of Mavros after a month’s freezing of access to requesting financial help, it has again begun removing the Get Help (GH) access of some of the participants, otherwise called Mavrodians.

According to the Vanguard, The reason given is that the measure is to ensure a balance between Get Help (GH) and Provide help (PH). Although a few participants have claimed they had been paired with who would pay them their returns, otherwise known as Provide Help (PH), no one has been paid so far.

Many have even begun lamenting the inability to get help despite the scheme’s announcement that the Mavros had been unfrozen. However, more anxiety have begun looming as most of the participants woke up today again to discover that their request for help have been removed, a situation that has further heightened the fears of the ponzi scheme really coming back to normal.

Some of the participants, in a WhatsApp group have these complaints: One participant with the name, Abisoye said, “Have gh since Friday but yet to be match.”

One Fola said, “I was merged ystd but not yet paid.” Another, Chinwenwe said, “And I can’t see my Gh money in the dashboard. Have refresh it severally, am not seeing it.”

Another participant, perhaps, a promoter, known as Guider, said, “I refused to sleep last night. I was able to GH for almost all my downliners.”

Other promoters of the scheme wrote to allay the fears of the participants, saying the removal of the GH is a further measure taken to moderate those requesting for help and hence, have a balance between (GH) and (PH). One of them, Olaarowolo wrote, “Please be informed that some GH are temporary removed because measures to ensure that there are balances between PH-GH, GH-PH. Please do not panic. As matched orders are cleared, relief with spread. Thank you.”