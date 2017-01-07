BREAKING: Pastor Adeboye retires as General Overseer of RCCG, Obayemi named successor – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
BREAKING: Pastor Adeboye retires as General Overseer of RCCG, Obayemi named successor
Daily Post Nigeria
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has retired as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). Just last year, the church slammed those calling for the 74-year-old to retire as head of RCCG. Pastor Johnson Odesola, Special Assistant …
