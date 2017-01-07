Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Pastor Adeboye retires as General Overseer of RCCG, Obayemi named successor

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has retired as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). Just last year, the church slammed those calling for the 74-year-old to retire as head of RCCG. Pastor Johnson Odesola, Special Assistant to Pastor Adeboye on Administration and Personnel, said at the time that the church’s constitution […]

