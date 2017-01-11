Breaking: Police arrests Sahara Reporter’s publisher, Omoyele Sowore

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested Sahara Reporters’ publisher, Omoyele Sowore, over alleged threat to life on Checkout International Magazine’s publisher, Lekan Fatodu.

Sowore was arrested at his house in Lagos and moved to area F at Ikeja on Wednesday after Fatodu, lodged complaint to police.

The Police got a tip off that Sowore was in the state and stormed his house for his immediate arrest.

Details later…

