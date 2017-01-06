BREAKING: Police fire six of its men attached to Governor Wike
An Inspector and five sergeants attached to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike have been dismissed by the Nigeria Police Force. The affected police personnel, ex-Inspector Eyong Victor, ex-Sgts. Peter Ekpo, Oguni Goodluck, Orji Nwoke, Okpe Ezekiel and Tanko Akor were dismissed over alleged misuse of fire arms during the just concluded legislative rerun in […]
