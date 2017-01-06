Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Police fire six of its men attached to Governor Wike

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

wike

An Inspector and five sergeants attached to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike have been dismissed by the Nigeria Police Force. The affected police personnel, ex-Inspector Eyong Victor, ex-Sgts. Peter Ekpo, Oguni Goodluck, Orji Nwoke, Okpe Ezekiel and Tanko Akor were dismissed over alleged misuse of fire arms during the just concluded legislative rerun in […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

BREAKING: Police fire six of its men attached to Governor Wike

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.