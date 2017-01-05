BREAKING: Riyad Mahrez Wins 2016 African Player Of The Year Award

Leicester forward Riyad Mahrez has been voted the 2016 African best player of the year.

The Algeria international defeated Gabon skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scooped the prestigious accolade last year, into second place, with Senegal and Liverpool star Sadio Mane, taking third spot.

“It’s a huge honour, I am happy and pleased. I thank all my teammates at Leicester and Algeria,” Mahrez said as he received the award.

Arsenal and Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi won the young player award, while countryman and Manchester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho was in contention for the honour.

The 25-year-old Algerian, who inspired Leicester to the Premier League title, is already the PFA Player of the Year and BBC African Footballer of the Year.

All three players who made the shortlist for the African Footballer of the Year were also picked in CAF XI that also features Ivory Coast and Man Utd defender Eric Bailly.

