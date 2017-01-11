BREAKING: Saharareporters publisher, Sowore arrested
The Publisher of an online news medium, Saharareporters, Omoyele Sowore has been arrested by the police. His arrest followed a complaint by one Lekan Fatodu, who accused him of defamation of character. In a tweet, Fatodu said: “I just got Sowore Omoyele of Saharareporters arrested for criminal defamation, blackmail and threat to my life and […]
