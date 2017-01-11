Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Saharareporters publisher, Sowore arrested

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

sowore-arrested-jan2017

The Publisher of an online news medium, Saharareporters, Omoyele Sowore has been arrested by the police. His arrest followed a complaint by one Lekan Fatodu, who accused him of defamation of character. In a tweet, Fatodu said: “I just got Sowore Omoyele of Saharareporters arrested for criminal defamation, blackmail and threat to my life and […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

BREAKING: Saharareporters publisher, Sowore arrested

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.