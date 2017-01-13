BREAKING: Scores Dead As Multiple Explosions Hit Adamawa

Scores of people were reported dead as three bombs exploded in Madagali town in the northern part of Adamawa State.

Daily Trust quoted eye witnesses as saying that the three explosions occurred this morning at a crowded motor park on the outskirt of the town.

It was gathered that the casualty figure remains unclear as volunteers and security men were evacuating bodies from the scene.

A local official who did not want his name published confirmed the attack, saying there was yet no detail of casualty and that it was not clear whether the attack was suicide.

More details later…

