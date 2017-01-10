BREAKING: Senate rejects prof. Akintunde Akinwande’s nomination as Electricity Commission boss
The Senate, on Tuesday rejected the nomination of Professor, Akintunde Akinwande, to head the National Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC. The upper legislative chamber rejected the US-based professor over his failure to attend its confirmation hearing. Details Later…
