BREAKING: Senate rejects prof. Akintunde Akinwande’s nomination as Electricity Commission boss

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Senate, on Tuesday rejected the nomination of Professor, Akintunde Akinwande, to head the National Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC. The upper legislative chamber rejected the US-based professor over his failure to attend its confirmation hearing. Details Later…

