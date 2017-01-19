BREAKING! Senegalese troops break into Gambia to help Adama Barrow take over

Senegalese troops moved across the border into The Gambia on Thursday, an army spokesman said after the UN Security Council backed .

They entered Gambia not long after Adama Barrow took oath of office as the new president of the country after defeating Jammeh in the December election.

After meeting a brick wall in the attempt to make Jammeh step down, continental leaders vowed to remove him by force.

Senegal gave him an ultimatum of midnight Wednesday to quit, and Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz initiated a last minute effort to break the political deadlock, but Aziz said Jammeh was adamant about hanging on to power.

“I am now less pessimistic [that Mr Jammeh] will work on a peaceful solution that is in the best interest for everyone,” Aziz had said before flying on to Dakar airport for further discussions with Barrow and Senegal’s President Macky Sall.

UN has pledged support for Barrow, but advised that political means should be “pursued first”.

Jammeh, who seized power through coup, has been presiding over the country since 1994.