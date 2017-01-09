Pages Navigation Menu

date 2017-01-09

BREAKING: Several lives lost as explosions hit Maiduguri – NAIJ.COM

BREAKING: Several lives lost as explosions hit Maiduguri
Several explosions have hit Maiduguri, the Borno state capital late on Sunday, January 8, Daily Trust reports. Several lives lost as explosions hit Maiduguri. According to local sources, a Boko Haram suicide bomber attacked a Civilian Joint Task Force
