BREAKING: Troops enter Gambia as Jammeh refuses to vacate office

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Gambia, Politics | 0 comments

Jammeh 3828

A spokesperson for the Senegalese army has confirmed that troops have entered Gambia, following Yahya Jammeh’s refusal to step down as president of the country. According to Sky News, the troops are headed for the Gambian capital of Banjul and will remove Jammeh by force as his mandate has ended. Soldiers from Senegal and Nigeria have been […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

