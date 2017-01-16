Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Twin Bomb Blast Rocks University Of Maiduguri

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The university management said the first blast occurred at a mosque within the staff quarters at the time Muslim worshippers were busy concluding the early morning prayer. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but it is believed to have been carried out by the Boko Haram. Monday’s explosion is the first major onslaught …

